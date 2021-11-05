BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor resident Victoria White is concerned about the possible effects of lead-tainted water on her 7-year-old grandson, Caleb Bragg.
That is one reason she attended a water resource fair Thursday at the Benton Harbor Housing Commission’s Virginia Edwards Community Center.
“We signed up to have our water tested, and we’re getting information about getting (Caleb) tested for lead,” White said. “... I want information about exactly what’s going on, and this was a good opportunity to come out and find out. This has been crazy, having to use bottled water for everything. It’s been a big hassle, but more than that, I’m concerned about Caleb’s mental capacity and physical health.”
The Benton Harbor Water Resource Fair attracted a steady stream of residents to the three-hour event.
City residents got the chance to learn about the health impacts of lead and which resources were available to help reduce or eliminate lead from their homes.
It was a collaborative effort with representatives on hand from local community organizations, the city of Benton Harbor, the Berrien County Health Department, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Tera Fong, the EPA’s water division director, said the event was about talking to the residents.
Scott Dean, public information officer for EGLE, echoed that sentiment.
“The focus today is to get people the resources they need,” he said. “We want them to have the tools they need to keep their families safe while we work to fix this.”
Julie Sittig, a registered nurse, is the lead case manager for the county health department’s Lead Safe Home program.
She said families with children who test positive for high lead levels can fill out an application that will be submitted to the MDHHS.
Once the home is tested, a plan is developed for lead abatement at no charge for families who quality.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the resource fair was great, but, “We need some sort of relief for our residents when it comes to their water bills for water they can’t use. I’m fighting for that every day.”
He said Thursday’s event was just one of the events the city will host so that, “we can educate our residents and help with their quality of life.”
Muhammad said more workshops will be forthcoming.
Several city and county commissioners also attended the event.
“It’s good to educate people and get them more information and get everybody involved,” said City Commissioner Edward Isom. “I’m glad that the state and local agencies have stepped up.”
Local agencies that took part included WIC, Intercare and the Area Agency on Aging.
Water on site
Cases of bottled water were distributed outside the Virginia Edwards Community Center during the Thursday event.
Distribution of free bottled water continues as MDHHS and volunteers have handed out 117,561 cases at community distribution sites and through deliveries to residents who are homebound or lack access to transportation.
Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. This action is part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.
To arrange water delivery to homebound people or city residents without transportation, call 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The remaining schedule for this week for bottled water pickup includes:
Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St.;
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive; and 4-6 p.m., Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone St.
Dates and locations for future bottled water pickups will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.
The state has partnered with local agencies to begin paying city residents who work at state-supported bottled water distribution sites. People who want to serve as community ambassadors to help distribute water should connect with an established distribution site.
Anyone who wants to serve as an unpaid volunteer can sign up through United Way.
City residents who need to apply for funds to remove lead from their homes can call the MDHHS at 866-691-5323 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.