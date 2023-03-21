BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor utility customers will get $700 toward their utility bill from the money the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“Residents in the city are really hurting from the economic impact (of the pandemic),” Mayor Marcus Muhammad said after the resolution was approved.
Of the residential accounts that are 60 days or more past due, he said more than 47 percent owe $700 or more on their utility bill, which includes water, garbage and sewer.
Another 17 percent of the accounts owe between $500 and $699, he said. Muhammad said 29 percent owe between $300 and $499 on their utility bill.
“Whether it’s credit for some, or whether it’s helping to address the delinquency for others, this is going to help people who need it,” he said.
Muhammad said some seniors have to decide if they are going to pay their utility bill or buy groceries.
Commissioner Edward Isom, chair of the city’s personnel and finance committee, said after the vote was taken that the ARPA funds are for the people.
Last week, Isom’s committee initially considered giving $450 of relief to each utility account.
Rhonda Hildebrand from Plante Moran said at the time that a $450 credit per account would have cost $1.35 million in ARPA funds. She said giving each customer a $700 credit would cost $2.1 million out of the federal funding.
The city received almost $10 million in ARPA money, of which Hildebrand said $4.6 million is left.
She said cash is very low in the utility fund due to people not paying their utility bills. She said $640,000 is more than 60 days past due, which is $90,000 more than she reported was past due in February.
City commissioners made no comment before approving the utility assistance program with other consent calendar items.