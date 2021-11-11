BENTON HARBOR — Some Benton Harbor residents will soon be able to have their past due water and wastewater bills paid for through a federally funded pilot program run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will pay to reconnect or prevent disconnection of service for eligible residents, according to a MDHHS news release.
To qualify, account holders must have a residential account, be in arrears or disconnect status and be under 150 percent of the poverty limit or be receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Food Assistance Program/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, State Emergency Relief or Social Security Supplemental Income.
“Access to safe drinking water is fundamental to the health and well-being of all people,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, in a news release. “The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will provide critical emergency support to qualified Benton Harbor residents, so they are not forced to choose between paying for water services and other necessities.”
When contacted by phone Wednesday, Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the program is a great first step.
“I’ve been sharing with (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) and her staff that all residents need relief,” he said. “... The first group that will be receiving relief are those most in need.”
He said he would like every resident in the city to receive relief similar to what was given to Flint residents, where 60 percent of their water bill was paid for by the state for one year.
“It may not look exactly like Flint’s program, is what the governor shared with me when she was in town (Tuesday),” Muhammad said. “It was just different circumstances.”
The city is providing MDHHS a list of customer accounts that are past due or have been disconnected. The earliest eligible residents will see updates on their billing statements is mid-December, according to a news release.
For more information about assistance, call 211.
Bottled water
Free bottled water continues to be provided by the state as residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.
This action is part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.
To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot contact 211 should contact 844-875-9211.
The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:
Thursday, Nov. 11
- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 10 a.m. to noon.
- Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (self-service)
Saturday, Nov. 13
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Dr., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.,
- Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone St., 4-6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., 3-5 p.m.
- Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 15
- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)
- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon to 2 p.m.
Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.