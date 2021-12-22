BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners approved earlier this week to expand its utility assistance program from $300,000 to $1 million in an effort to include all city households with active utility accounts.

This amended a resolution commissioners passed in June when they approved spending $300,000 of the federal American Rescue Plan Act money to help low-income residents with their utility bills, which include water, sewer and garbage removal.

“This resolution the way it stands is the city council taking action to provide residents with immediate relief,” said Mayor Marcus Muhammad. “As soon as this motion passes, we already have $9.8 million sitting in our account from our ARPA funds that’s ready to be released.”

He said some residents have delinquent property tax bills because unpaid utility bills were added to them. Muhammad said those will be reversed.

“The county will reissue them because those balances have been addressed,” he said.

Muhammad said residents who have been on time paying their bills will also receive relief using the ARPA funds.

“This is where local government is taking control,” he said.

ARPA money can be used to offset the economic harm done by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muhammad said he’s hoping that in 2022, residents will get even more relief from their water utility bills due to the city’s ongoing water crisis.

He said that in Flint, the state paid for 60 percent of the water bills during that city’s water crisis, with the residents paying 40 percent.

“That’s something that we’re advocating for going forward in 2022,” he said.

The city is in the process of replacing all of its lead water service lines in 18 months, with help from the state.

Benton Harbor has been required to test its tap water every six months since October 2018, when the city was put under a state advisory for its water samples testing as having 22 parts per billion as its 90th percentile. The federal action level is 15 ppb.

In October, state officials recommended city residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula out of an abundance of caution until the EPA study is done.