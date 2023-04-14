BENTON HARBOR — Honesty, transparency and trust were discussed Thursday as Benton Harbor school board trustees, a handful of residents and a representative from the Michigan Department of Education talked about the proposed partnership agreement between the district and state for almost three hours.
By law, the partnership agreement must be signed by the school board president by Monday, said Gloria Chapman, assistant director of the office of partnership districts with MDE. A copy of the proposed partnership agreement, which is for three years, was not made available to the public. Interim Superintendent Kelvin Butts said a copy of the proposed agreement will be put on the district’s website as soon as possible.
After the meeting, President Dashuna Robinson said she plans to sign the agreement before the deadline after Butts makes changes based on Thursday’s discussion.
During the meeting, several trustees were concerned if they will be forced to lay off staff or close schools in the event that the goals in the agreement aren’t met within three years.
Chapman said the trustees get to decide what accountability measure they will impose if the goals aren’t met.
Butts said if the goals aren’t met, the accountability choices in the agreement are:
Increase support from Berrien RESA.
Increase instructional support.
Do an internal review to make sure the strategic plan is in line with the priority goals.
Update the three- to five-year strategic plan with the school board, which includes an assessment of all aspects of our district’s operations, including curriculum, instruction, assessments, student services and support services.
Butts said the goals for the district are to increase student scores in reading, math and social-emotional learning by 3 percent over the next three years.
Chapman said the proposed partnership agreement is different from the one school board trustees signed in 2017. She said the proposed agreement is based on the strategic plan the district already has in place.
“You’re driving the partnership agreement,” Chapman said. “... We have our requirements, we always have to have requirements, but you’re driving the accountability. You’re driving the goals.”
Once the agreement is signed, she said the goals can’t be changed, but how to reach those goals can be changed.
Chapman said they are asking school officials to tell them what the district’s needs are so they can help.
Vice President Trenton Bowens said he is concerned because the agreement includes MDE and Berrien RESA, which have been involved in previous agreements.
“When you look at the data, and the data will show, that things got worse when (the) MDE got involved in the district,” Bowens said. “... Things have still not gotten better with some of these same entities.”
Treasurer Angel Crayton said she would like a non-compete clause added in the agreement. She alleged some entities that said they were helping the school district were actually dismantling it.
Chapman said the past can’t be changed, but they can make a better future.
Trustee Elnora Gavin said she wants to make sure that all entities are held accountable, not just the school district.
“It’s like a child getting shot in the leg and then everyone coming in and saying, ‘Why are you so slow in the race? Why are you the last one to cross the finish line?’” Gavin said. “And then, instead of the ones who shot the child in the leg admitting that they shot the child in the leg, (they) tell everybody that’s the slowest child in the race. Our district was fine before the state stepped in and before (Berrien RESA) stepped in. And now we’re being asked to go into a partnership agreement without anything in the agreement assigning responsibility or acknowledgment from the state and (Berrien RESA).”
Gavin said there also needs to be a racial equity self-assessment of MDE’s and Berrien RESA’s historic role in the “pain and harm” that they caused the school district.
“That’s how you build trust,” she said. “You have to actually admit what you’ve done to the people.”
School board trustees have signed three agreements with the Department of Treasury and/or MDE since 2014 due to the district’s high debt and students’ persistently low scores on the state’s standardized test.
The last of those agreements was dissolved on June 30, 2019, due to changes in state law.
The state announced in November that Benton Harbor Area Schools was one of 51 school districts being required to enter into partnership agreements to improve academic outcomes for their students.
The partnership agreements are with local districts that have schools scoring in the bottom 5 percent on the state’s index accountability system or have a four-year graduation rate of 67 percent or less.