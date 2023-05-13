BENTON HARBOR — About $12.5 million in Benton Harbor Area Schools’ long-term debt may soon be forgiven.
State Rep. Joey Andrews said the state’s $80.1 billion 2024 budget approved by the state House on Wednesday includes $40 million for school debt relief.
“It doesn’t specifically name the school districts yet, because there’s some differences in which districts should be included between the House and the Senate,” Andrews said Friday. “They haven’t been named in the recommended budget yet, but I’ve been given reasonable assurances by both the House and the Senate that Benton Harbor is going to be in it either way.”
Andrews, D-St. Joseph, said the House targeted giving debt relief to school districts that are paying for the debt out of their general funds. Other school districts that may have their debt forgiven are Ypsilanti and Pontiac.
The state Senate approved a $79.6 billion 2024 budget plan Thursday.
Andrews said members from the state House, Senate and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office will meet to negotiate the final bill, which is expected to be ready by mid-June.
Giving the Benton Harbor school district debt relief would mean the district can use the money to pay for other things, he said.
“It gives them the freedom of options,” Andrews said. “It’s about a fresh start – giving the school the ability to try to do what is right for the kids.”
Andrews said the bill includes a bevy of items for all school districts, including free breakfast and lunch for public school students.
In an emailed statement, state Rep. Pauline Wendzel, who voted against the bill, said Democratic leadership has “completely wiped out a historic $9 million surplus with irresponsible, reckless spending.”
“In an $80 billion budget, Democrats spent less than 2 percent of it to fix our local roads and bridges,” said Wendzel, R-Watervliet. “I offered an amendment to invest in this common sense, shared priority, but it was rejected by every single Democrat.”
She said Democrats who say they’re “working together for a better Michigan” should be held accountable by their constituents and the media.
“Republicans in the House and Senate offered over 100 amendments to the budget, and Democrats rejected them. Every. Single. One,” Wendzel said.
State Rep. Brad Paquette, who also voted against the state budget, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Jeff Wiggins, a spokesperson from state Sen. Aric Nesbitt’s office, said more than 170 amendments were proposed by Republican senators, but none were approved.
“His goal is to have this be a bipartisan budget, or at least have the ability for Republicans to have some say in this budget considering these are extremely narrow margins when it comes to Democratic control,” Wiggins said. “He’s willing to sit down and negotiate. He knows that being in the minority, he’s not going to get as much as he wants, but at the same time, even when the Republicans were in the majority, there was some negotiating going on. Democrats were included in meetings. There’s still an opportunity to do that.”
Wiggins said one of the amendments that failed would have moved money away from things that aren’t an immediate necessity, like $75 million for electric school buses, and shifted that money toward tutoring students who are trying to catch up from the COVID-19 shutdowns.
The Democrats control the state Senate by a 20-18 margin and the state House by a 56-54 margin.
Elnora Gavin, West Michigan Organizer with the We the People Action Fund, said they have been working on debt forgiveness for a long time.
“Our kids didn’t cause that debt, but they sure could benefit from this,” said Gavin, who is also a Benton Harbor school board trustee. “There are so many things that the money could go to, like mental health programs.”
Gavin started an online petition in 2019 asking the state to forgive the debt. Since then, it’s been signed by 12,778 people. The petition can be found at change.org.
History of debt
In June of 2022, Benton Harbor school district’s former chief operating officer, Scott Johnson, reported the last debt payment was expected to be made in the 2045-46 school year.
Johnson said payment on the long-term debt would be just over $600,000 annually for three years before leveling off at just over $500,000 the rest of the payments.
At that same meeting, Johnson said the district was in the black for the second year in a row regarding its short-term deficit.
The district’s audit from the 2020-21 fiscal year showed the district had $12.33 million in long-term debt, with $10.75 million of it from emergency loans the district received from the state.
From 2012-16, the district took out five emergency loans from the state totaling $13.1 million.
No one from the Benton Harbor school district could be reached for comment Friday.