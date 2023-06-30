BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor school board is set to appoint Kelvin Butts as the district's next superintendent, pending contract negotiations.
During a special meeting Thursday night, trustees broke for a closed session to discuss Butts' interim contract, which was set to end Saturday.
"We believe that he has the leadership skills, the passion, knowledge and dedication," Board President Dashuna Robinson said Friday. "He's reflected a commitment to our district. He is the best choice in moving Benton Harbor Area Schools forward."
Butts was named interim superintendent in June 2022 to take over for former Superintendent Andre Townsel, who left for a new position. Before being named interim superintendent, Butts served as the principal of Fair Plain Middle School for a year.
Robinson said the decision to remove the interim portion from Butts' title was important to establish stability within the district.
After the closed session Thursday night, school board trustees voted 5-2 to hire Butts as the superintendent, with him remaining the interim superintendent until Aug. 15. Robinson said the six-week extension is meant to give the board and Butts enough time to negotiate the contract.
She said Butts will have the same salary for the six-week extension.
"We would also like to thank the community for the input provided through the survey and the community forum," Robinson said in a prepared statement. "We ask that you continue to provide us with your insight, input and support; as we continue to work together to revitalize Benton Harbor Area Schools."
Trustees Elnora Gavin and Angela Doyle voted against making Butts the district's superintendent. During Thursday's meeting, Gavin said she voted against the motion because it wasn't fair to not hold an open search.