BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor school board trustees unanimously gave Superintendent Andrae Townsel a “highly effective” rating for his second year as superintendent.
“Dr. Townsel has committed his efforts to rebranding Benton Harbor Area Schools through the development of a communications plan that has strengthened parental, community and stakeholder support and belief in the potential of positive outcomes for district performance,” stated board President Dashuna Robinson in a news release about the recent evaluation. “Dr. Townsel has done an exceptional job with fiscal responsibility and led the district in its strategic planning efforts. We have successfully redefined our mission, vision and goals, in the areas of academics, learning environment, communication, personnel, and the operations of our facilities.”