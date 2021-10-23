BENTON HARBOR — With the quality of Benton Harbor’s drinking water called into question, Superintendent Andrae Townsel said he’s having the water tested throughout the school district’s water faucets.
Until the results come back, he said bottled water is being given to students and staff.
“We are getting four skids of water delivered each week (from the state),” he said. “All of our water faucets for drinking have been turned off out of an abundance of caution until we get the results back.”
Benton Harbor has been under a state advisory for lead since October 2018, when routine summer sampling found higher-than-acceptable levels of lead in some of the city’s tap water.
In 2018, tests on all water fixtures ordered by then-Superintendent Robert Herrera found that five of the 135 that were dispensing water had exceeded the federal action level of 15 parts per billion for lead. Along with those five, Herrera had an additional 20 water fixtures replaced because they exceeded the state’s voluntary water standard of 5 ppb.
According to Herald-Palladium archives, the district was using bottled water for all drinking and cooking until testing came back in 2018.
This week, Townsel said he’s having the faucets tested, again, to reassure parents and staff that the water is safe.
“A lot of people came with concerns at the school level,” he said.
The district canceled classes at all of its schools Thursday and Friday in light of the water main break that left 70 percent of Benton Harbor without water. Townsel said it’s their hope to return to school on Monday.
Townsel spent Wednesday passing out bottled water with the United Way.
“A lot of my families were out there,” he said. “This is an extension of our school community. I want them to know that I’m in there with them, that I’m serving with them and trying to find a solution with them as well as with our local, state and federal officials.”
Water distribution
So far, 47,000 cases of water provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have been distributed in Benton Harbor.
The following are reoccurring times, dates and locations where city residents can pick up water throughout the week.
Saturdays
- Boys and Girls Club at 600 Nate Wells Senior Drive, Benton Harbor from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Harbor of Hope Church at 769 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor from 4-6 p.m.
Sundays
- Abundant Life Church at 693 Columbus Ave., Benton Harbor from 3-5 p.m.
- Brotherhood All Nations at 1286 Monroe St., Benton Harbor from 4-6 p.m.
Mondays
- Abundant Life Church at 693 Columbus Ave., Benton Harbor from noon to 2 p.m.
Tuesdays
- Abundant Life Church at 693 Columbus Ave., Benton Harbor from noon to 2 p.m.
- Ebenezer Baptist Church at 214 E. Britain Ave., Benton Harbor from 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays
- Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency at 331 Miller St., Benton Harbor from 1-3 p.m.
Thursdays
- Ebenezer Baptist Church at 214 E. Britain Ave., Benton Harbor from 10 a.m. to noon.
- Brotherhood All Nations at 1286 Monroe St., Benton Harbor from 4-6 p.m.
- Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency at 331 Miller St., Benton Harbor from 4-6 p.m.