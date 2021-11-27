BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor school district is taking part in a pilot program where parents, staff and students can take home free COVID-19 test kits.
MI Backpack Home Tests was launched recently by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according to a news release from Whitmer's office.
"With the MI Backpack Home Tests program, we can help protect students, parents, teachers and school staff by providing free tests directly to Michigan families," Whitmer said in the news release. "While these tests will help keep people safe, the best thing anyone can do to protect themselves and ensure safe, in-person learning, is to get vaccinated. I urge all parents to take their children ages 5 and up to get a safe, effective vaccine."
Superintendent Andrae Townsel said more details on how to sign up will be distributed next week.
School districts that are interested in the testing program can go to www.michigan.gov/schoolCOVIDtesting and click on the MI Safe Schools Testing Program button.