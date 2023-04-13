BENTON HARBOR — A partnership agreement between Benton Harbor Area Schools and the state will be discussed tonight at Benton Harbor High School.
The special school board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s library. The agreement is required to be turned in to the state by Monday.
The state announced in November that Benton Harbor Area Schools was one of 54 school districts being required to enter into partnership agreements to improve academic outcomes for their students.
The partnership agreements are with local districts that have schools scoring in the bottom 5 percent on the state’s index accountability system or have a four-year graduation rate of 67 percent or less.
Interim Superintendent Kelvin Butts told school board trustees during their regular meeting Tuesday that the district’s goals in the agreement are to improve student academic achievement by 3 percent over the next three years. He said the agreement was written by himself and the district’s teaching and learning department.
“This partnership agreement is not a consent order agreement,” he said. “It does not involve any financial ties. It deals with the whole child.”
He said all school board trustees were given the chance to work on the agreement.
Butts said the agreement is built around the district’s strategic plan and continuous school improvement plan. He said the teachers’ input into the agreement was done through the school improvement plan and the community input was done through the strategic plan.
He said the district will check back in 18 months from now to make sure it is on track to meet its goals.
Butts said he was told by state officials that because the agreement is a requirement from the state, it doesn’t require board approval, but does need the board president’s signature.
However, board President Dashuna Robinson said she wanted to make sure trustees were comfortable with the agreement before she signed it.
Secretary Reinaldo Tripplett said once the agreement is signed, adjustments can be made on how the district plans to reach its goals, but the goals can’t be changed.
“It’s very important that we understand that once this is submitted, there is no turning back,” he said.
Trustee Elnora Gavin said she’s concerned the community wasn’t more involved in putting the agreement together. Gavin said there is information in the agreement about school closures.
“I think they need to be very explicit in the document stating that this will not be that,” Gavin said. “I’m in support of a special meeting so the community can hear that and we can get that in writing.”
Treasurer Angel Crayton said once the agreement is approved by the state, the district will be able to apply for more grant money from the state to reach the goals in the agreement.