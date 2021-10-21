BENTON HARBOR — More financial help is on the way to help Benton Harbor replace its aging infrastructure and lead service lines.
The city was recently awarded $6.5 million in grants and loans from the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for fiscal year 2022. The fund is handled by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The money includes $3 million in federal “Booker funds,” which were established by the DWSRF for 2022 to help disadvantaged communities replace lead service lines. These are referred to as Booker funding because U.S. Sen. Corey Booker authored the federal legislation, which was signed into law in October 2019.
City commissioners in June approved applying for the state grants and loans as part of a more than $13 million package to repair and replace the city’s aging infrastructure.
At the time, Jason Marquardt from Abonmarche, the city’s engineering firm, told commissioners the Booker funds wouldn’t have to be paid back and would be used to replace about 600 lead service lines.
He said the city has an estimated 2,390 lead service lines that by law need to be replaced over the next 20 years.
But things have changed since then, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signing an executive directive last week telling state departments to do everything they can to help the city replace its lead service lines in 18 months.
City residents were told earlier this month by state officials not to use the city’s water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking food or in powdered baby formula, while waiting for test results to find out if the free water filters the state has been giving to residents are doing what they are supposed to.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said Wednesday that he’s uncertain when the test results will arrive.
Benton Harbor has been under a state advisory for lead since October 2018, when routine summer sampling found higher-than-acceptable levels of lead in some of the city’s tap water.
According to the state advisory at the time, eight of the 30 Benton Harbor homes tested for lead over the summer of 2018 were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead, and the 90th percentile of the samples was 22 ppb for lead.
Since then, the city has been required to test a sampling of homes every six months and has had to issue six more lead advisories.
More help
The city is already set to receive $10 million from the state’s 2022 budget to replace lead service lines in the city, with Whitmer pledging to secure another $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan money.
The city is preparing to replace almost 100 lead service lines by the end of May 2022 using some of the $5.5 million received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in October 2020.
When the EPA grant was announced, it was expected to be used to replace 888 lead service lines over the next four years.
Work is being finished on a nearly $15 million infrastructure project that replaced 150 lead service lines.