BENTON HARBOR — The plan to replace all of Benton Harbor’s lead lines in 18 months kicked off Monday.
The city began formally inviting contractors to bid on the project to replace an estimated 4,000 lead lines.
Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m. Dec. 17, and contracts are expected to be issued in January 2022, voted on by the city commission, according to a news release. The work would begin as soon as ground conditions will allow it.
“Now that we have $18.6 million at our fingertips, we can attack (the lead crisis) strategically,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad. “And that’s what’s being done today.”
The project divides the work into 12 zones, and contractors can bid on as many zones as they have the capacity to work on, the release stated. To expedite the replacement, work in all zones will take place at the same time on a street-to-street basis.
In its 2022 fiscal year budget, the state allocated the $10 million to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor’s water system. Muhammad said this will cover the cost of replacing nearly 2,000 lines. The state Legislature will allocate the remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan and the recently passed infrastructure bill.
“We started out with just $280,000 and a 20-year timeline, just three years ago,” Muhammad said. “And then as we got more money, we were able to bring it to 15 years and 10 years. Now, we’re here, just to say 18 months, so I’m excited.”
Cities whose water exceeds the lead action-level exceedance of 15 parts per billion must replace their lead lines at a rate of 7 percent a year, or 100 percent in fewer than 15 years.
“The issue had always been the money: Where is the money going to come from, when is the money going to get here?” Muhammad said.
Contractors will have to swap out lead or galvanized steel pipe lines for copper lines from the city’s water main to the curb stop, the curb stop to the first shutoff valve in the home – 18 inches inside the home – or both. Abonmarche will host a virtual pre-bid meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 6, which will provide more information about the project.
The project requires contractors to restore the homeowners’ properties to their pre-replacement conditions – which includes driveway repairs, sidewalk repairs and landscaping repairs. They will also be required to use trenchless replacement techniques, the release stated, to minimize the impact done to residents’ homes, as well as notify the homeowner prior to, during and upon completion of the work.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” said Muhammad. “And at the end of it all, residents will be very pleased and happy, because $30 million worth of work will be at no cost to the (local) taxpayer.”
The contractors must also provide the city with “extensive record keeping,” including updates to ArcGIS Field Maps, so that Benton Harbor will have records for the future. There will be incentives and penalties to ensure timely completion, the release stated.
State collaboration
The state of Michigan has also sent out the request for proposal document to potential bidders, and Abonmarche Consultants has posted it on the company’s website. Bids should be made out to City of Benton Harbor, Office of the City Clerk, 200 E. Wall St., Benton Harbor, MI, 49022.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II announced the state’s accelerated response to replacing the lead service lines in Benton Harbor at a press conference on Oct. 14, with a goal to be finished in 18 months. The city and the state are collaborating their response to the crisis, Muhammad said.
“I commend the governor and her administration and the state Legislature for bringing in to assist and help,” Muhammad said.
Crews have already started breaking ground and replacing lines using the $5.6 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The city secured the grant, which is expected to replace 888 lines, in October 2020 and received the funds in June 2021.
Muhammad said he’s asking the state Legislature to give Benton Harbor residents water credits, like Flint residents received, so they won’t have to be charged for water they can’t fully use, which the mayor said is a top resident concern.