Benton Harbor, St. Joseph leaders pay tribute to 9/11 first responders

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis, right, wipes away a tear as Deputy Director Mike Clark rings a bell in honor of those who gave their lives during a memorial event Friday at the 9/11 Resiliency Plaza in Benton Harbor.
A memorial event took place Friday at the 9/11 Resiliency Plaza in downtown Benton Harbor to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
St. Joseph Mayor Mike Garey speaks during a memorial event Friday at the 9/11 Resiliency Plaza in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Emotions were strong Friday at 9/11 Resiliency Plaza in Benton Harbor, as a crowd gathered to remember the terrorist attacks that took almost 3,000 lives 20 years ago and changed the country forever.
What happened on that day was terrible, said Dan McGinnis, director of the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.
Benton Harbor/St. Joseph Public Safety Departments host ceremony remembering 9/11 and the public safety personnel who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/32KAVeILuz