BENTON HARBOR — A Benton Harbor High School student remains in jail after bringing a deadly weapon to the school earlier this week.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said Quanta Deon Word, 18, was arrested Tuesday by Benton Harbor police officers and lodged in Berrien County Jail on three charges.
According to the jail arrest report, Word’s preliminary charges are carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon in a school zone and violating probation.
BHHS principal Fred Roseburgh said he couldn’t give out details of what happened beyond what was sent to parents in an email Tuesday.
“It’s an ongoing investigation. Things were quickly taken care of. We moved on just fine and dandy,” he told The Herald-Palladium by phone Friday.
On Tuesday, Roseburgh said there was a report of a deadly weapon being brought to the school. After searching, he said the weapon was quickly found and confiscated.
He said school officials notified Benton Harbor police, who arrested the student.
“He will be handled according to our student code of conduct,” he said.
In his email to parents, Roseburgh asked parents to encourage their children to speak to adults if they feel unsafe.
“At Benton Harbor Area Schools, we have a high standard of conduct that is expected of all students,” the email stated. “As the principal of Benton Harbor High School, I want to assure you that we will take all precautions to keep our students secure and safe as we are teaching students responsibility and leadership.”