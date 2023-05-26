BENTON HARBOR — A film created by and starring Benton Harbor High School students will premiere next week at Ghostlight Theatre in Benton Harbor.
Regina Strother, an English teacher at the high school, said the film is loosely based on the book “Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds. She said her students were so excited after reading the book last fall that they wanted everyone in school to read it.
Strother said she wanted to do more than that, so she talked with D’Myron Guirdy, the media teacher, about possibly having the students do a film. She said she was worried he would think the project was crazy.
“I pitched him the idea and he said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Strother said. “It turned out that creating a full-length feature film was a dream of his.”
She said almost 90 students participated in some way. The film will start at 5 p.m. June 2.
“My English classes, I had them work on writing the script and expanding the character analysis,” she said. “Once we had the script together, we sent it down to the media class and they began drafting the different shots that need to be taken. The entire goal was to connect as many curriculums as we possibly could and get them involved in the project.”
Strother said science students made fake blood and the construction and art students built the set. She said a student who wants to study graphic arts in college made the movie poster.
“This was all pretty much student-driven, with some enthusiastic support from the staff,” she said.
Strother said the film is about a young woman dealing with grief after her older brother’s murder and about the impact of gun violence on communities.
Starring in the film is sophomore Keaira Lewis. Other student actors in the film are Tarvarius Harris, Tamaurion Graham and La’Marrion Goss, all freshmen, and Mi’Auna Jones, a junior. James Gunter of Benton Harbor is also in the film as the only adult actor, Strother said.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets can be bought by emailing Cindy Goodson at cindy.goodson@bhas.org or by sending her money through her Cashapp: $IamCindyG.