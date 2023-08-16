BENTON HARBOR — More than 130 children completed another summer of Benton Harbor Summer Impact, where they engaged in academic and camp-like experiences.
The free program also provided youth employment training to 20 high school students who served as workers through the program. They were from Benton Harbor Area Schools, St. Joseph High School and Countryside Academy, according to a news release from the YMCA of Greater Michiana.
During the five-week program at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Benton Harbor, student workers provided mentoring in the classroom and assisted teachers in supporting the students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
An extended day program gave student workers an opportunity to plan daily activities for an average of 20 youths a day, focusing on health and nutrition, science, sports, fitness, and arts and crafts. The goal of the program was to strengthen community connectedness, provide safety, and build a sense of pride and ownership.
“What I enjoyed most about Summer Impact were the relationships we made. The kids were shy in the beginning, but during the course of the program, we were met with hugs,” said Lovely Douglas, Benton Harbor Summer Impact student worker, in the news release.
In addition, student workers from Benton Harbor and St. Joseph high schools received weekly training to improve their work skills for future jobs. These skills include safety awareness with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, American Red Cross First Aid and CPR training with the YMCA of Greater Michiana, job skill training with Kinexus Group, and financial literacy with Honor Credit Union.
Benton Harbor Summer Impact was made possible through a collaboration with Berrien County Sheriff Marine Department, FBI, HCU, Michigan Works/Kinexus Group, InterCare, Michigan State Police, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and the YMCA.