Benton Harbor teen's death ruled a homicide, after 30 years

BENTON HARBOR — The 1991 death of Eric McGinnis has been labeled a murder rather than an accidental drowning, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

The change in the cause of death for McGinnis comes nearly 31 years after the Benton Harbor teenager was found in the St. Joseph River.

“Our thorough review of available evidence and expanded information identified a suspect and likely culprit in Eric’s homicide,” Lynsey Mukomel, press secretary in the AG’s office, stated in a news release.

However, because the suspect died in 2003, Mukomel said no charges can be filed. The state – and local police familiar with the investigation – have not released the name of the alleged suspect.

“While our efforts cannot bring Eric back, nor render justice in the eyes of the law, we do hope the family is vindicated by our department’s confirmation that Eric was indeed the victim of a homicide,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated in the release.

Bennie Bowers, McGinnis’ uncle and retired Michigan State Police lieutenant, said he and the family feel the state’s decision is not good enough.

“Someone needs to be held accountable,” Bowers said during a news conference Tuesday at Union Memorial AME Church in Benton Township.

Bowers said he knows the name of the suspect, but declined to release it. Mukomel said via text that the attorney general’s office is considering releasing the suspect’s name Wednesday.

The Herald-Palladium has not received information following a Freedom of Information Act request for the state’s investigative report on McGinnis’ death.

Attorney Leonard Mungo of Bingham Farms, who is representing McGinnis’ family, said they have not been given the information from the attorney general’s office about how it was determined the case should be closed without charging anyone else.

Mungo said the family needs that information so they can decide their next steps, which could include having McGinnis’ body exhumed or asking the U.S. Attorney General’s Office to investigate the murder even further under the Emmett Till Antilynching Act.

Mungo said a witness has reported seeing McGinnis, who was 16, being chased by several white men across Silver Beach before being kicked in the head and pushed into the St. Joseph River, where he drowned.

“Accomplices are those who may not have kicked Eric in the head and pushed him into the river, but may have participated in some form or fashion, even if it was nothing more than encouragement,” he said.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Mungo said people can be held accountable after the crime was done.

“An accessory is someone who after the death participated in making sure the people who were guilty were not brought to justice,” he said.

Mungo alleged he’s been told some of those people who may have helped cover up the murder are still around.

Mungo said the family is also seeking information on five other Benton Harbor residents who have been found dead in the St. Joseph River – Timothy Allen, 44, in 2011; Dewayne Flowers, 33, in 2013; Alonda Brown, 39, in 2014; William Brand, 61, in 2017; and Michael Williams, 48, in 2018.

A long wait

McGinnis was last seen alive by his family after his father dropped him off at a teen center on May 17, 1991, in downtown St. Joseph.

His body was found by a dredging crew in the St. Joseph River on May 22, 1991.

Rumors have swirled for decades about his death being racially motivated, possibly because McGinnis, who was Black, was dancing with a white female.

Wall Street Journal reporter Alex Kotlowitz wrote a lengthy story for that newspaper about the case, then followed that up by writing a book, “The Other Side of the River: A Story of Two Towns, a Death, and America’s Dilemma,” which was published in 1998. The book highlighted McGinnis’ death and the tensions between Benton Harbor and St. Joseph that were ever present throughout the subsequent investigation.

The case was initially ruled an accidental drowning.

Steve Neubecker, director of the St. Joseph Public Safety Department, said the case was reopened April 30, 2021, based on information received from an ABC57 anchor and investigative reporter.

“In September, we turned the Eric McGinnis case over to the attorney general’s office,” Neubecker said Tuesday. “We ran into difficulties getting a witness interviewed.”

Neubecker said no one currently on the St. Joseph police force, including himself, was with the department at the time of McGinnis’ death.