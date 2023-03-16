BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor utility customers might get more relief with their water bills from money the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Members of the Benton Harbor Personnel and Finance Committee on Wednesday approved recommending to city commissioners that each active residential utility account in the city receive a credit of $700 to help offset the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draft resolution initially called for each utility customer to receive a $450 credit, but committee members said city residents deserved more.
Rhonda Hildebrand from Plante Moran said a $450 credit per account would cost $1.35 million in ARPA funds. She said giving each customer a $700 credit would cost $2.1 million in ARPA funds.
City Commissioner Juanita Henry said residents are still being told they need to run the tap water for a minute before using it to wash dishes or to bathe.
“We’ve not been cleared to drink the water,” Henry said. “I’m even afraid to take a bath with the water. How much water do I have to run to get the lead out to take a bath? That money is coming out of my pocket.”
Commissioner Edward Isom, chair of the finance committee, said inflation has led to higher prices and more hardships on families.
“Let’s do ($700) for the people. They deserve this,” Isom said. “They’ve been through the struggle. The money is for the people.”
The city was first put under an advisory for having too much lead in its drinking water in October 2018 and has been required to test its water for lead every six months since then. In February, the state reported lead levels in the city’s tap water was under the federal action level of 15 parts per billion for lead for the second six-month testing period.
However, state and federal officials are still encouraging residents to not drink the tap water until their homes are inspected for additional sources of lead.
City officials have said many residents stopped paying their utility bills due to the lead crisis. However, the garbage and sewer bills are included in the utility bill, and the nonpayment is causing a cash shortfall in the city’s general fund, which has to handle payroll and pay vendors when the utility fund runs out of money.
Hildebrand told committee members Wednesday that cash is very low in the utility and general funds because $640,000 is more than 60 days past due to the utility fund, which is $90,000 more than she reported was past due last month. She said another $400,000 is owed, but is under 60 days past due.
The city received almost $10 million in ARPA money, of which Hildebrand said $4.6 million is left.
If passed, this would be the third time city commissioners have approved using ARPA money to help residents pay their utility bills.
In June 2021, commissioners approved using $300,000 in ARPA money to help residents with their water bills. At the time, they approved another $600,000 be used for rent assistance.
In December 2021, commissioners approved expanding the city’s utility assistance program from $300,000 to $1 million.
Hildebrand said Wednesday the $1 million in assistance gave each active account a $356 credit.