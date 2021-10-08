BENTON HARBOR — Additional dates and locations for Benton Harbor residents to pick up free bottled water for drinking were announced Friday by the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services.
Bottled water is being made available out of an abundance of caution to help ensure the health and safety of Benton Harbor residents. On Wednesday, residents were encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula due to elevated levels of lead that’s been found in the city’s tap water.
This distribution is part of a long-term effort to eliminate exceedances of the federal lead standard, educate the community on the effects of lead in drinking water, remove lead service lines and increase confidence in filtered water from the tap.
MDHHS officials said another 37,800 cases of bottled water are being delivered to Benton Harbor distribution centers in the coming days, with expanded delivery to continue so all residents have access to bottled water during this time.
The water is free, and available to city residents for consumption.
Distribution is at the following locations and times:
Saturday, Oct. 9
10 a.m. to noon at Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., Benton Harbor.
1-4 p.m. at God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone, Benton Harbor.
4-6 p.m. at MDHHS Berrien County Office, 401 8th St., Benton Harbor.
Sunday, Oct. 10
10 a.m. to noon at Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., Benton Harbor.
4-6 p.m. at MDHHS Berrien County Office, 401 8th St., Benton Harbor.
Monday, Oct. 11
4-6 p.m. at MDHHS Berrien County Office, 401 8th St., Benton Harbor.
Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.
For more information, or to speak to someone to arrange water delivery, call 211 which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents can also call the Berrien County Health Department water hotline at 800-815-5485, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule drop-offs.
For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.