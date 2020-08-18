BENTON HARBOR — The wheels are in motion for Benton Harbor to start picking up its own trash the first week in October, city Commissioner Ron Singleton said after Monday’s city commission meeting.
During the meeting, Singleton was ready to give his recommendation on the company that should be given the job to provide the city with the 2,700 needed trash containers to give to residents.
But city commissioners had a few questions, so they decided to hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to look over the proposals. The meeting will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Information on how to join the meeting will be posted on the city’s website, at www.bhcity.us.
After Monday’s meeting, Singleton said he’s fine with taking a couple of extra days to make a decision because he wants to make sure all of their questions are answered. The city’s Public Safety Committee, which Singleton chairs, has been spearheading the drive to bring trash collection in-house.
Singleton said that he received three quotes from companies that provide trash cans. He said the lowest bidder wouldn’t be able to get the cans to the city in time and was of inferior quality, so he’s not recommending that company.
He said the next two bids were basically the same, but the bid from Rehrig Pacific Company included cans that are of higher quality. Each can will have a chip in it so it can be tracked by computer, he said. Plus, the company said they can deliver the cans to the residents by the end of September.
“Their product is used in Benton Township,” he said. “The people in Benton Township have been very helpful. They tried some other cans, but liked these.”
He said the cans will cost the city $142,000 through Rehrig Pacific. However, he said the company has a payment program. Plus, he estimates that the city will save $200,000 annually by picking up the trash rather than contracting it out.
He said other area municipalities also use cans from Rehrig Pacific.
The company is based out of California, but he is working with a sales representative out of Columbus, Ohio.
Singleton said he’s talking with a couple of companies this week about buying a garbage truck. And the job posting will be made soon looking for two full-time and two part-time workers to handle the trash. He said it’s not expected for it to take them all five week days to pick up the trash. If they have extra time, he said they will help out with the city’s Public Works Department.
The city’s contract with Wecycle Industrial Sanitation is set to expire the first week in October.