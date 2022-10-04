BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor residents can sign up for free home lead inspections and learn about job opportunities Thursday during the Benton Harbor Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair.
The fair will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Joel E. Smilow Teen Center of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan, 190 W. Empire Ave., Benton Harbor.
Also available at the fair will be home water testing kits, filters and hands-on filter installation education and bottled water.
The fair is sponsored by Benton Harbor, Berrien County Health Department, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
As of Monday, almost 95 percent of Benton Harbor homes have had their water service lines replaced or had them verified to be non-lead, according to the Benton Harbor Lead Service Line Replacement Status Dashboard.
Of the city’s 4,498 water service lines, only 231 are left to be checked.
In January, city commissioners awarded more than $33 million in contracts to contractors to replace lead water service lines by April 19, 2023.
Since excessive amounts of lead were found in some of the city’s drinking water in 2018, the city has been replacing the lead service lines from the city’s water main to the homes on a 20-year schedule as money became available.
That changed in October 2021, when Whitmer issued an executive directive ordering all state agencies to help the city replace the lead service lines in the next 18 months.