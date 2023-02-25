BENTON HARBOR — Families are encouraged to attend the Benton Harbor Community Health and Environmental Resource Fair on Tuesday to find out how to reduce lead in their homes.
The resources available include:
free home lead inspection sign-up
free filters and filter installation demonstrations
home water testing kits
free bottled water
“I want to encourage Benton Harbor residents to attend the resource fair to receive the most up-to-date information on the lead service line replacement and to sign up for the free home lead inspections and the remediation work that can be done on their homes,” Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said in a news release. “Knowledge is power, and I want residents to be informed about their city and the benefits available to them.”
The resource fair will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Virginia Edwards Community Center, 721 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, Benton Harbor.
Residents are encouraged to use filters until the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirms the source of lead in a home’s plumbing has been fixed, removed or replaced as part of the free home lead inspection process.
The event will include information and representatives from local community organizations, the city of Benton Harbor, Berrien County Health Department, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, MDHHS and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.