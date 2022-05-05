BENTON HARBOR — The city of Benton Harbor will host a Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair from 4-7 p.m. May 12 at the Boys & Girls Club teen center.
Attendees will be given information about services and resources available to city residents to help reduce or eliminate lead from their homes, and also will learn about job opportunities.
Resources will include home water testing kits, soil testing, free bottled water, filters and filter installation education, free lead inspection sign-up and job opportunities.
“We appreciate the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state of Michigan, Berrien County and the city of Benton Harbor’s commitment to connecting the people of our community to resources and opportunities as we move from crisis to recovery,” Benton Harbor resident Beth Haire-Lewis said in a news release announcing the event.
The Resource and Opportunity Fair – which will be at Joel E. Smilow Teen Center, 190 W. Empire Ave. – will feature area employers seeking workers, water response resources and information, and lead service line replacement information.
Taking part in the event will be Benton Harbor city officials, the Berrien County Health Department, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the EPA.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said anyone looking for a job or wanting to learn more about how they can play a role in the city’s recovery should attend the event.
“The fact that so many (people) on the federal, state and local level have come together to empower our community with information and opportunities is extraordinary and something that should not be ignored,” the mayor said. “Their collaboration makes it clear that our recovery depends on all of us.”