BENTON HARBOR — Nearly 24 hours after the majority of Benton Harbor lost access to water, city officials announced the water line was repaired Thursday.

A public safety alert from Mayor Marcus Muhammad’s office was sent out at about 2 p.m., which stated the water line that had burst Wednesday at the treatment plant had been fixed.

According to a news release from the city, water must be reintroduced slowly to prevent the risk of additional main breaks.

“Water may begin flowing to homes this afternoon or evening and residents may use it for flushing toilets and other essential activities,” the release stated. “But officials ask that flushing of pipes, showering and other high-volume usages wait until the system is fully pressurized.”

The precaution would also ensure sediments are not stirred up in pipes and protective coating on the pipes is not disrupted.

The water that will come out will initially be dirty and may have particulate, city officials warned.

On Thursday morning, city residents were asked to bring buckets to Benton Harbor High School to be filled with water from a truck so they could flush their toilets.

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said the Emergency Operating Center was activated Wednesday and Sheriff’s Sgt. Ronald Bush and Benton Harbor Deputy Public Safety Director Michael Clark worked all night to coordinate efforts to get water to residents, as crews worked to fix the water line.

Kalin Construction Co. brought in a large truck and Zilke Towing provided a flat-bed truck to carry water.

Although the water line was repaired Thursday afternoon, Clark said it will take up to 24 hours for water to reach all customers, restore pressure and be usable. He said residents should continue to get bottled water from the various sites that are set up.

In addition to the high school, residents were able to bring a bucket to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park on Thursday, where there was a tank of non-potable water.

Early Thursday, state officials reported to the House Oversight Committee that fixing the water main break in Benton Harbor was hampered by broken irrigation line from the nearby golf course.

However, Harbor Shores Managing Director Jeff Noel said in a news release that the course's irrigation lines were damaged as a result of flooding and erosion caused by the city's water main break.

"The main water line that broke was not on any of Harbor Shores' property,” Noel said in the release. “There was significant flooding in and around the main break, causing certain portions of an adjacent cart path to collapse. Officials on site have stated to Harbor Shores the collapse of the cart path was caused by the flooding created by the water main breakage.”

Water woes

The YMCA of Greater Michiana announced it had opened up its showers to Benton Harbor residents Thursday morning.

Denise Peters, chief operating officer of the YMCA, said the action came out of coordination with the Healthy Berrien Consortium, which the YMCA sits on.

The organization wanted to see what could be done, and the YMCA has offered shower access in other emergencies, like electrical outages.

Additionally, Pilkington North America, a manufacturing company in Niles, asked the YMCA if their Benton Harbor-based workers could use the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA showers, Peters said.

The Niles-Buchanan YMCA is also available for any Benton Harbor residents, needing shower access.

Peters praised the community partnerships taking place in the consortium.

“The YMCA always wants to step up to meet the community needs," Peters said.

Four parties have taken up the offer so far at the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph location, according to a representative there, one of which was a grandmother with several grandchildren.

Peters encouraged people who are able to volunteer with YMCA and United Way efforts to help Benton Harbor residents.

Residents can pick up free water from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Friday at the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St. and from 2-6 p.m. at God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone Road. Residents who cannot not visit a distribution site and need emergency water delivery can call the Berrien County Health Department hotline at 1-800-815-5485 or 2-1-1, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.