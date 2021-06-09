BENTON HARBOR — The city of Benton Harbor is asking its residents to take precautions as upcoming work on the city’s water system may cause tap water to be cloudy.
Starting this month, the water tower will be temporarily removed from the system so it can be repainted and repaired.
“During this time, you may notice cloudy water or low pressure while these activities are happening,” City Manager Ellis Mitchell stated in a news release Tuesday.
The city also announced it has begun replacing pipes in its water system that are up to 120 years old. In addition to the water tower restoration project, ongoing work includes the removal of lead pipes.
City residents are asked to flush their tap water for at least 5 minutes, if they are concerned about cloudy water or lead in the water.
Residents can get free water filters and replacement cartridges from the Berrien County Health Department. For more information, go to berriencounty.org/1599/City-of-BentonHarbor, or call 1-800-815-5485.
More information on construction in the city, visit https://bhcity.us/construction-updates/.