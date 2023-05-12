BENTON HARBOR — Rain was slowly drizzling on Oct. 14, 2021, when Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II came to Benton Harbor to announce the state was accelerating its efforts to remove all lead service lines within the city.
The work was substantially completed by November 2022, when the percentage of pipes that were replaced or certified as lead-free in Benton Harbor reached 99 percent. At that time, less than 40 properties needed to address their service lines.
“I remember that day because it was raining and we were under that tent and I wasn’t convinced that you all could see me because I was taller than the part of the tent that comes down,” Gilchrist told The Herald-Palladium on Wednesday. “Nevertheless, I really do appreciate the work and professionalism of everybody involved in us being able to beat the deadline that I set forth on that day for us to replace the lead pipes in Benton Harbor in 18 months.”
As of this week, only 14 properties have to replace their water service lines – with those remaining pipes being comprised of galvanized steel.
“The last lead line was replaced about two weeks ago,” said Joelle Regovich, assistant project manager with Abonmarche, the city’s engineering firm.
Galvanized pipes are being replaced as well because if they were ever connected to a lead service line, they could contain lead, which could be released into the home, Regovich said.
She said 10 of the 14 remaining properties are scheduled to be replaced by the end of this month. She said the city is looking into other options for the remaining four.
Gilchrist said they won’t stop until all of the pipes are replaced.
“We have two homes and two businesses that we’ve had trouble getting a hold of to have the conversation about what it takes,” Gilchrist said. “That work is ongoing because we want to get those folks covered and included and get those lines replaced.”
Regovich said they started with 4,513 Benton Harbor water service lines that had to be checked to see if they needed to be replaced. She said 72 percent (3,249) needed to be replaced with copper pipe, with 28 percent (1,264) found to be free of lead or galvanized steel.
The next step
When Gilchrist announced the state would help the city replace all of the lead lines within 18 months, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he wasn’t certain it could be done. In 2021, city officials said the task was estimated to take 20 years due to financial constraints.
“It was really surreal,” Muhammad said. “To get it substantially done in 13 months is absolutely remarkable. ... It has not been done in this way and at this pace anywhere in this country.”
He said the city should be proud.
“The recipe for how it was done, it was old-fashioned people working together,” he said. “... It was people seeing a problem and people coming together to solve it.”
Muhammad said the city having such a high percentage of lead service lines needing to be replaced is an example of environmental injustice.
“What they have found is that high levels of lead pipes are in concentrated areas where people of color, Hispanic and Black, populate,” he said. “That’s where you find the most.”
He said the same is true in Wisconsin, where half of that state’s lead service lines are concentrated in Milwaukee.
However, Muhammad said the work in Benton Harbor is not done.
“Now, the people’s plumbing is being replaced at no cost to the homeowner and at minimal cost to the landlords,” he said.
Information on how to apply for a free home inspection can be found on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
Muhammad said children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to the negative effects of being exposed to lead.
“It’s not just in the water,” he said. “It can be in the paint. It can be in the dust. It can be in the lead pipes in the home.”
Muhammad said the city plans to have a community celebration once all of the pipes are replaced.