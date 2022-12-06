BENTON HARBOR — Replacing the lead water service lines in Benton Harbor is coming in at almost $6 million under budget, city commissioners learned Monday.
Jason Marquardt, senior project engineer with Abonmarche, said the project was expected to cost almost $36.8 million. So far, only $30.6 million has been spent, although he said more invoices are coming in that need to be paid and there are still a few lead service lines that need to be replaced.
According to the Benton Harbor Lead Service Line Replacement Status Dashboard, 99.3 percent of the city’s service lines have been replaced with copper or have been certified as being free of lead. Only 32 lines are left to be replaced.
Marquardt said once the last lead service line is replaced, he expects there to be just under $6 million left, which will be reallocated for additional water system improvements, including work on water valves and fire hydrants.
“Everything that the city has been asking EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy) for, that’s what that funding is for,” he said.
In addition, Marquardt’s presentation discussed how the $45 million the city received from the state’s supplemental budget plan in March is going to be spent.
Of that money, $18.3 million went to fund the lead service line replacement project, leaving almost $26.8 million to be spent on improvements to the water treatment plant and the water distribution system.
He said the $45 million is from federal American Rescue Plan Act money, which needs to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and completed by Dec 31, 2026.
Commissioners awarded $33.2 million in contracts in January to five contractors to replace the city’s lead water service lines by April 19, 2023.
Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he appreciates how the project has been handled.
“I think it’s remarkable that we came in under budget ... which allows for us to repurpose that money,” Muhammad said.
Marquardt said the city is also applying for almost $40 million from two of the state’s revolving fund loan programs – $19.9 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and $19.43 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
Even though these are loan programs, he said they are hoping the loans will be forgiven. He said the programs have new language in them that are taking into account if a community is significantly overburdened or disadvantaged.
“We anticipate potential more funding to be available that’s through grants,” he said.