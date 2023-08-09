BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Commissioners Edward Isom and MaryAlice Adams received enough votes during Tuesday's primary to be placed on the November ballot.
Isom received 252 votes and Adams had 239 votes, according to vote totals provided by Benton Harbor City Clerk Tiffany Moore.
They will face challengers Emma Kinnard and Shaquille Turner, who received 211 and 168 votes, respectively. Not receiving enough votes to be on the November ballot was Tyrone Davis with 73 votes.
Isom said he’s excited to advance to the November election, where voters will decide who will fill the two open seats for commissioner-at-large.
“We’re going to keep the momentum going,” Isom said when contacted by phone Wednesday. “We expect great things. We’re going to keep pushing what we started.”
Isom said during his time as a commissioner-at-large, he has helped the city improve much of the municipality's aging infrastructure. However, he said more work needs to be done.
“We need to continue to upgrade the city and get federal and state funding to upgrade the city’s 100-year-old infrastructure,” Isom said.
Turner said he’s excited to be on the November ballot, and sees his youth as an advantage.
“A lot of times we have a blurry vision of when we seen young people running for office,” said Turner, who is 30. “We tend to say they don’t have the life experience. I want to make sure that Benton Harbor residents know that as young people, we have a vision as well to help our community move forward.”
Adams and Kinnard could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In addition, 2nd Ward Commissioner Jerry Edwards is running as a write-in candidate for the open seats for commissioner-at-large in the November election. Edwards previously said he decided not to run for the 2nd Ward seat because he’s better suited to represent the entire city and not just one ward.