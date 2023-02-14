BENTON HARBOR — The lead levels in Benton Harbor's drinking water have continued to drop, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The latest round of testing from 65 locations showed that the 90th percentile was 9 parts per billion (ppb) for lead, which is below the federal action level of 15 ppb. The samples were taken from July 1 through Dec. 31, according to a news release from EGLE.
The calculation means 90 percent of the test results came in at or below 9 ppb. That marks a decrease from 14 ppb in calculated test results from the first six months of 2022.
"That single digit number is great to see, and we're working toward the elimination of all numbers because, ultimately, we want zero content of lead coming out of the tap," Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said when contacted by phone Tuesday.
The city has been required to test its water every six months since 2018, when 30 homes tested as having a 90th percentile of 22 ppb.
This is the second time the results came in under the federal action level. The testing results from the first half of 2021 were 14 ppb. The results from the second half of 2020 came in at 15 ppb.
More than 99 percent of the water service lines have been replaced or certified as being lead free, with only 23 left to be replaced, according to the Benton Harbor Lead Service Line Replacement Status Dashboard. A link to the dashboard can be found on the city's website at https://bhcity.us/.
Muhammad said the city's water crisis has turned into a national model of how lead water pipes can be removed "at light speed."
The replacement of lead service lines was predicted to take 20 years until October 2021, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that the state help the city replace the water lines in 18 months.
The drop in lead levels in the city's drinking water is proof that the accelerated replacement of lead water service lines is working, Eric Oswald, director of EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division, said in the news release.
“Having said that, today’s news does not lessen the need for continued education around proper use of filters, removing lead plumbing from inside homes, and continued improvements to the operation of the drinking water system,” Oswald said.
More work ahead
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends residents continue to use lead-reducing filters for drinking water, cooking and baby formula until their home's plumbing is checked out.
Free home lead inspections can be applied for at www.michigan.gov/mileadsafe or by calling 866-691-5323. The inspections include full abatement services for lead in paint, dust, soil and drinking water, according to a news release from MDHHS.
If a lead hazard is found, MDHHS may offer free services to fix it. Pre-2014 bathroom and kitchen faucets will be replaced automatically.
To reduce your home's exposure to lead, MDHHS officials recommend cleaning aerators every six months and running your water until it is cold before using it.
The Berrien County Health Department continues to provide free lead-reducing filters. Residents can pick up free filters between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the health department at 2149 E. Napier Ave. Filters can also be mailed to residents who call the drinking water hotline at 844-934-1315.
Bottled water can be picked up at the Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., on the following dates:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24
The water bottle recycling trailer is at 693 Columbus Ave. on the north side of Abundant Life Church.