BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners were told Monday by water experts that residents can’t afford to pay enough money to support the city’s water plant.
The water plant will continue to operate with a $2.5 million to $3 million deficit every year unless more money can be found, said Elaine Venema, a project engineer with Fleis and VandenBrink Engineering, the company contracted by the city to run the water plant.
“The rates would need to go up 20.5 percent every year until 2032 to just barely break even in year 2032. That’s not a feasible increase. We know that,” Venema said.
She said the city’s water rates are already slated to increase 9.9 percent in 2024 and 2025 due to a previous bond agreement. She said they recommend the city keep that increase in place, along with adding nominal 2 percent increases every year afterward. Currently, she said the average water bill in the city is $46 per month.
If the scheduled increases take place, along with the 2 percent annual increases, Venema said the average water bill in the city in 2032 will be $64 per month.
“That’s a little bit over the (Environmental Protection Agency) affordability level,” she said, adding that the affordability level is about 2.5 percent of the city’s median household income.
Based on the most recent U.S. Census data, she said the city’s affordability level for water is $51 per month.
For that reason, Venema said the city needs to ask the state to fund a water assistance payment program.
“Water payment assistance is not unique to Benton Harbor,” she said. “There are many communities that have them already or would really like to get one and they need funding from the state, too.”
If more residents start paying their water bills, that will help, but Venema said it won’t be enough without water rates being raised.
Many residents stopped paying their water bills after the state told them in the fall of 2021 to use bottled water for drinking and cooking due to higher-than-acceptable amounts of lead in some of the city’s drinking water. Since then, more than 99 percent of the city’s lead water service lines have been replaced.
“The water that’s being delivered to the homes is safe,” she said. “... We really need people to feel comfortable, to feel confident that that water coming to their home is safe to drink.”
John Young, a water consultant to the city, told commissioners that the water report is due Friday to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy.
“It’s unlikely that it’s going to be accepted by EGLE. I’m just being real honest with you,” Young said. “We don’t know any other solution. You cannot put in unaffordable rates. It doesn’t do anybody any good. This is the only solution we could come up with.”
Young said the city needs to ask the state legislature for at least $3 million per year for the next 10 years to close the financial gap while the city puts the financial assistance program into place and looks for more customers.
He said the report due Friday has that in its plan.
“The reason I think EGLE will probably not accept this is because you don’t already have the money in hand from the legislature right now,” Young said. “They’re going to have a very difficult time approving a plan where there’s no guarantee that you’re going to get the money.”
Venema said the financial struggle of the city’s water plant can be traced back to when customers in Benton Township and part of St. Joseph Township stopped buying their water from Benton Harbor, while the city was under two consecutive state-mandated emergency managers.
She said the water plant’s daily average for water was just under 5 million gallons per day before the two townships started getting water elsewhere. Now, she said the water plant’s daily average is about 1 million gallons per day.
“Most of these costs are pretty much fixed, so you really can’t do much on the expense side,” she said.
Even though the amount of water being bought from the plant drastically decreased, she said most of the operating costs are fixed no matter how much water is produced.
Water wars
In March 2010, the Benton Harbor water plant was undergoing $11.3 million in state-mandated improvements.
At the time, the water plant served 4,000 customers in Benton Harbor, 3,500 in Benton Township and 1,500 in St. Joseph Township, along with a few in Hagar and Sodus townships, according to former Benton Harbor Water Superintendent Michael O’Malley.
In April 2010, Joseph Harris was appointed the city’s first emergency financial manager after then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm declared a financial emergency in the city.
In July 2010, Benton Township broke ground on a new water plant, which started producing water in the fall of 2011.
Meanwhile, in January 2011, St. Joseph Township officials gave Benton Harbor the required two-year notice to terminate its water service agreement as they looked at the best way to provide water to township residents living on the east side of the St. Joseph River. Early in 2013, St. Joseph Township completed running two water pipes under the river to bring St. Joseph water to township residents.
Harris was the emergency manager from April 2010 to February 2013, when Tony Saunders II took over as the emergency manager until March 2014.
The city resumed local control on July 1, 2017, after being under the financial supervision of the state-appointed Benton Harbor Receivership Transition Advisory Board for two years and then under the state treasury department’s supervision for one year.
During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the city not only lost the two townships as customers, but the Southwest Regional Airport and the Whirlpool headquarters.
”We’re not asking for a hand out,” he said. “We want justice.”