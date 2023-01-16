BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety arrested a woman in connection with the death of a man who she is accused of assaulting last week at River Terrace Apartments.
Aisha Williams, 50, is charged with open murder in the death of Gerald Harper, 65.
At 12:11 p.m. on Jan. 10, Benton Harbor officers responded to an assault complaint on the third floor of the apartment complex, located at 200 River Terrace Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who was lying unconscious on the floor.
The man was identified as Harper.
Medic 1 ambulance arrived on scene and began lifesaving efforts. Harper was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
According to a news release, police said Harper was involved in a lengthy altercation with his next-door neighbor, Williams.
Police said the argument escalated, and Williams allegedly assaulted Harper in the hallway by knocking him to the floor. Williams was located on the scene by police and taken into custody without incident.
According to the news release, Williams has a history of assault. Williams is scheduled to appear in Berrien County Trial Court on Jan. 26.