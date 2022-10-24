BENTON HARBOR — A Benton Harbor woman, who was fighting for her life after being trapped inside a burning house, died Monday.
Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis said the woman, whose name has not been released, was initially taken to Corewell Health in St. Joseph, and was later flown to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Police said the woman, 66, later died at the hospital.
McGinnis said the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded at 1:49 p.m. Monday to a report of a house fire at 854 LaSalle Ave. on the city’s north side. He said firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:52 p.m. and found a small, one-story house with thick smoke coming from the eaves of the home.
McGinnis said the incident commander located a man in the rear of the home trying to make entry through the back door. He said the man, who was overcome by smoke, told firefighters his wife was still inside.
Public safety officers began an aggressive search inside the home while a second team battled the blaze. Search and rescue crews quickly found a woman and brought her out of the burning house. The team began life-saving efforts while awaiting an ambulance.
McGinnis said Medic 1 ambulance arrived a short time later and took over, and the woman regained a pulse and was immediately taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A state fire marshal will assist in the investigation.
Providing support at the fire was Medic 1, Benton Township Fire Department and St. Joseph Department of Public Safety.
McGinnis said the woman's name will not be released at the request of her family.