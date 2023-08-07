BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
Police were called at about 1:45 a.m. to 1713 Crystal Court, where they found a 37-year-old Benton Harbor woman who had suffered gunshot wounds. Police had not released the woman’s name as of Monday morning.
Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said the woman was lying in the hallway on the second floor of the residence with gunshot wounds to the chest. Medic 1 Ambulance arrived and began life-saving measures while taking the woman to Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The Benton Township Police Department was assisted by the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, and Berrien County Sheriff’s Department road patrol and evidence technicians.
As of Monday, Benton Township police had not located any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.