220426-HP-donovan-frazier-file-photo.jpg

Donovan Frazier, who was named Michigan Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, recently won the regional title.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — Good news keeps coming to Donovan Frazier of Benton Harbor, who recently won the 2022 Midwest Youth of the Year title.

The competition was sponsored by the Boys & Girls of America in Chicago last week.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium