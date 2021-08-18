210818-HP-bh-violence-presser1-photo.jpg

Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Dan McGinnis, left, and Mayor Marcus Muhammad hold a press conference Tuesday at Benton Harbor City Hall to give an update on the recent violence in the area.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — Violence is down and cooperation is up since Benton Harbor leaders called for an end to gun violence last week.

But now is not the time to relax, said Pastor Carlton Lynch of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Benton Township.

210818-HP-bh-violence-presser2-photo.jpg

Michigan State Police Post Commander Ryan Schoonveld talks about recent positive interactions between troopers and the public during a press conference Tuesday in Benton Harbor.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium