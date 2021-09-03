HP-bh-violence-presser3-photo.jpg

Area officials held a news conference in August at city hall to denounce the recent increase of gun violence in Benton Harbor and Benton Township. An initiative for 21 days of peace was announced, which ended this week. Officials say it was successful.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said community leaders coming together led to a successful 21 days of peace, which ended Thursday.

“Overall, it was a great effort,” he said.

