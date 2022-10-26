221026-HP-benton-tavern1-photo.jpg

Heidi Knierim has opened Benton Tavern at 165 Main St., in downtown Benton Harbor.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — One of Benton Harbor Arts District’s oldest buildings has opened its doors again.

Heidi Knierim hosted a soft opening Tuesday for the Benton Tavern at 165 E. Main St. in Benton Harbor.

221026-HP-benton-tavern2-photo.jpg

The newly opened Benton Tavern in downtown Benton Harbor offers an extensive lunch menu.
221026-HP-benton-tavern5-photo.jpg

Heidi Knierim prepares an Italian grinder at the Benton Tavern, located at 165 Main St., in downtown Benton Harbor.

