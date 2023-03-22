BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township trustees approved the purchase of filter modules for its water plant at its meeting Tuesday.
The current filter modules are 9 years old and at the end of their useful life, said Kyle Tryan, water plant supervisor, in a letter to the board. The 120 new modules will cost $135,000 and be installed this fall.
The board also named Blake Ertman as temporary lieutenant of the Benton Township Fire Department. Ertman has worked for the department since 2017. Lt. James Fogarty retired in February.