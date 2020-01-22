BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township is in the process of filling out some of its board vacancies.
The board is holding a trustee interview workshop on Thursday at 10 a.m., which is open to the public.
During the workshop, the board will interview seven candidates who submitted letters of intent to become trustees.
Clerk Carolyn Phillips said interviews will begin at 10 a.m. and continue in 15-minute intervals. Each candidate will be asked questions by the board, while the others will be sequestered in another room.
The board is expected to choose two candidates at its next board meeting, on Feb. 4. The board cannot choose the candidates on Thursday because it is a workshop – not a board meeting.
While the public is allowed to attend the workshop, Phillips said attendees are only permitted to observe. Because it is not a board meeting, no public comment session is scheduled.
The board has two vacancies as a result of the deaths of Trustee Carolyn Fowler and Supervisor Kevin White.
White died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred while working along I-94 for the Michigan Department of Transportation on Oct. 24.
Fowler, who served on Benton Township’s board for nearly two decades, died on Nov. 24. Fowler had been battling health problems for some time and was taken to a long-term care facility in Battle Creek, shortly before her death.
Cathy Yates, who was elected as a trustee in 2012 and 2016, was unanimously chosen by the board in a December board meeting to serve as supervisor.
In order to do so, Yates had to vacate her seat as trustee, thus leaving the two open seats.
The township began accepting letters of interest from township residents in early December. Other than being township residents, another requirement was that they must be registered voters.
Both openings are for unexpired terms.
The workshop was scheduled before the end of January because the state requires all appointed vacancies must be filled within 45 days.
However, at least one township position will remain vacant for some time.
It’s been several months since former Superintendent Kelli Smith resigned from her post, but township officials are backing off of the search for the time being due to the changes that have hit the board in recent months.
The next full board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Benton Township Hall.