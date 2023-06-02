Benton Township family of shooting victim pleads for help solving case

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Miquan Davis loved to eat, and loved his family. So his mother, Millie Nichols, thought it would be only fitting to honor his memory with a family cookout today.
“He always lifted you up. It was infectious. His personality brightened up a room. I still remember the last hug he ever gave me,” Nichols said. She said the family will also gather for a candlelight vigil.
Davis, 20, was fatally shot in Benton Township two years ago today, and his murder has yet to be solved. His family hopes that keeping his memory alive will spur someone to come forward with information.
“We know he’s not coming back, but to find the shooter would help us. We need justice,” Nichols said in an interview at her home in Benton Township. “Getting justice won’t bring our son back, but it will help us through this hurt.”
Davis, a 2019 graduate of the Dream Academy in Benton Harbor, died after being shot June 2, 2021, in the parking lot outside Briarwood Apartments in Benton Township. He left behind two children, Da’Mylah “Pancake” Davis, now 3, and Eric Davis, 2, whom Nichols said her son never met before he died.
Miquan Davis was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car when, according to a witness, two armed men approached the car, one on each side, and shots were fired.
James Parker-Hersey was arrested June 8, 2021, on charges of first-degree felony murder, armed robbery and two weapons charges in connection with the shooting. He faced life in prison without parole if convicted as charged. He was tried in Berrien County Trial Court and a jury found him not guilty on all charges.
Police and prosecutors said at the time they did not believe Parker-Hersey fired the shots that killed Davis, but believed he set the stage for the shooting and armed robbery, and argued for a case of aiding and abetting, which carries the same penalty.
The man outside the passenger’s side window, believed to have fired the fatal shots, has never been identified.
Nichols said that is frustrating to her and her family, who continue to grieve Davis. She said the family believes somebody knows something, and she is pleading for someone to come forward with information.
“Jigga (a nickname given to Miquan years ago by his family) is deeply missed. My son was everything to me, his father, his children, siblings and our whole family,” the grieving mother said.
She said having gone two years without a resolution in the case has been especially painful for the family.
“‘This marks two years that my baby, my son, is not here with us. It hurts. It hurts really bad. I am a grieving mother and I am pleading for the public’s help to please bring justice for Miquan,” she said.
Seeking justice
Nichols said her son was the rock of the family.
“Miquan was a wonderful father to his daughter and, sad to say, he never got to meet his son. His life matters and we will not stop seeking help to get justice for him,” Nichols said.
She said Miquan loved to work on vehicles, had replaced the whole front end of his vehicle and would do all the mechanical work he could.
He also worked two jobs, one at a car wash and another at a truck stop washing semi-trailers.
“He loved taking care of his family in any way that he could. We miss his presence, his smile, his deep voice and his laughter. He was very respectful, helpful to those in need and was a very handsome young man,” Nichols said. “Miquan loved my cooking and in memory of him I still cook on holidays, I mostly don’t have the energy to do so, but his memory gives me strength to cook and reminisce and talk about how much food he would have wanted.”
Nichols said Miquan Davis is greatly missed by many, and the family will not stop seeking justice in his case.
“If you are the shooter, or if you know who the shooter is, please ask him to turn himself in. By doing the right thing, God will forgive you. Our son didn’t deserve to die. You took his life and it’s so unfair. He would never have taken you from your family,” Nichols said. “I’m asking the public to please help as a community and come together to get the right information to the police to help solve my son’s case.”
Nichols said she and her family wish Benton Township police were doing more to track down her son’s killer. She said a Michigan State Police detective told her they would be willing to help with the investigation, but the request would have to come from Benton Township police.
Benton Township Police Detective Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach issued the following statement in response to The Herald-Palladium’s request for comment:
“We are very familiar with Ms. Nichols and definitely empathize with her in her loss of Miquan. There was an individual arrested and charged in this case, however, was found not guilty by a jury. As we have explained to Ms. Nichols, as tips come into the department, we follow-up on the information given. The circumstances around this incident are unfortunate and we are hopeful that someone will come forward with new information in the near future.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 926-8221.