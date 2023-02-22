230223-HP-ben-twp-fire-photo.jpg

A fire destroyed a home Tuesday at 1093 Benton Center Road in Benton Township.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — A structure fire in Benton Township led to the collapse of a home and the deaths of two dogs.

The Benton Township Fire Department was dispatched to 1093 Benton Center Road at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday.

