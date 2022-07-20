benton township police car 2017.jpg
Tony Wittkowski / HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven will take over as interim Benton Township police chief.

The Benton Township Board of Trustees voted in favor of naming DenDooven temporary police chief at their meeting on Tuesday.

