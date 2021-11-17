211117-HP-paw-paw-avenue-permit-photo.jpg

Benton Township voted Tuesday to allow a special use permit for a medical marijuana growing facility at 1393 Paw Paw Ave.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township gave the green light for a medical marijuana growing facility on Tuesday.

The board voted unanimously to give Elliott Ridley of Berrien Springs a special use permit for the property at 1393 Paw Paw Ave.

