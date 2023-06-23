BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police arrested a man Friday in connection to a fatal fire that occurred in March.
On Friday, investigators took Raymond Bogucki, 22, into custody for the death of Wendell Hill.
Bogucki was arrested without incident and lodged at the Berrien County jail on charges of open murder, felony murder and arson in the first degree.
At about 7 a.m. March 11, Benton Township police and fire departments were dispatched to the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found Wendell Hill, 64, inside and removed him from the building. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time, police said the circumstances surrounding the incident were considered suspicious. On March 27, police said the cause of the fire was ruled as arson.
According to a news release, the Benton Township Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Saint Joseph Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.