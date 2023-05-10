BENTON TOWNSHIP — Two juvenile males, both 16 years old, were taken to the Berrien County Juvenile Center this week after police responded to a call about a shooting.
Police were sent to the area of the 1700 block of Roberts Avenue on Monday, where witnesses provided descriptions of the alleged shooters, Benton Township Police Detective Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach said in a news release.
He said neighbors also directed police in the direction where they had last seen the suspects and because of that, they were quickly spotted near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Frederick Avenue – just blocks from the reported shootings.
Tiefenbach said the teenagers took off running but were quickly apprehended, following a foot chase. After retracing their path, investigators found two backpacks, each containing a gun. He said the teenagers are being held in the juvenile center on numerous charges.
Tiefenbach said no one was injured and no property was damaged in the incident.
“The Benton Township Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation,” Tiefenbach said in a news release issued Thursday.
Benton Township police were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.