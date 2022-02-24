Benton Township Police - web only
Tony Wittkowski / HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Benton Township bank.

Benton Township Police Detective Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach said it happened at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Huntington Bank at 1882 Pipestone Road.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter @HPSwidwa