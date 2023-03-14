BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a suspicious death after first responders were called to a fire in Benton Township over the weekend.
At about 7 a.m. Saturday, Benton Township police and fire departments were dispatched to the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found an unconscious man inside the residence. The man was removed from the structure and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a news release, police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are considered suspicious and this incident is being investigated as a homicide and arson.
The 65-year-old man's name was not released Monday.
Michigan State Police provided assistance at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135 or via their Facebook page.