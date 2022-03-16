BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred Wednesday.
Benton Township Police Detective Sgt. Tyler Tiefenbach said the first shooting took place Wednesday morning, where police were called at about 7 a.m. to 1727 Crystal Court at Berrien Homes Apartments on a report of an unresponsive man.
Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Tiefenbach did not release the man’s name, saying he was from Benton Harbor. He said first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Information is limited regarding the events leading up to the man’s death, Tiefenbach said.
The second shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at Blossom Acres Apartments. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Plum Court – at the entrance of the apartment complex – for a report of a shooting.
According to a news release, officers were directed by others to a vehicle where two men were located. Officers aided both men before they were transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Tiefenbach said an 18-year-old man from Benton Harbor was pronounced dead shortly after being taken from the scene. The second person was a 17-year-old man, also from Benton Harbor, who sustained a gunshot to the leg. Neither man’s name was released Wednesday.
Tiefenbach said officers attempted to talk to numerous people at the apartment complex – who were recording at the scene – but did not receive cooperation.
When contacted by The Herald-Palladium, Benton Township Police Chief Brian Smit said both incidents remain under investigation, and that it’s unknown whether the shootings were connected. Blossom Acres is about 2 miles north of Berrien Homes.
Subsequently, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services canceled the Wednesday afternoon water distribution event at the high school.
“Based on guidance from public safety officials, the 4 to 6 p.m. water distribution at Benton Harbor High School has been canceled for today,” MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin wrote in an email.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.
Benton Township police were assisted by the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.