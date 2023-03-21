BENTON TOWNSHIP — Police have made an arrest in a Sunday fatal shooting in Benton Township.
The names of the 40-year-old man who was shot and the 57-year-old man who was taken into custody have not been released.
Benton Township police were called at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2700 block of Townline Road on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead and arrested the other man on multiple charges, including open murder.
According to a news release, the suspect was taken to the Berrien County jail to await arraignment.
Benton Township police were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, and the Benton Harbor and St. Joseph Departments of Public Safety.
Police are continuing their investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department at 925-1135 or via the department’s Facebook page.